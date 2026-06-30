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Forest fire breaks out in Swiss canton Ticino

The blaze has been described as a major fire
The blaze has been described as a major fire Keystone-SDA

The Swiss canton of Ticino has issued a warning about a major forest fire in the Cima della Trosa region, above Locarno.

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Keystone-SDA

The authorities described the blaze as a major fire, and said that fire-fighting operations were already under way.

According to Swiss public broadcaster RSI, a forest fire is burning near the village of Cardada on the slopes of Cimetta, a popular destination in the Locarno region.

The fire is reported to have broken out at around 10pm on Monday. According to the federal government’s natural hazards map, there is currently a significant risk of forest fires in the Locarno region.

There is also currently a high to very high risk of forest fires in other regions of Switzerland.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR