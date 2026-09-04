Early measures to contain anti-G7 Geneva protest ruled lawful

GE: anti-G7 protest – the security measures were lawful Keystone-SDA

The “temporary containment measures” put in place following the anti-G7 demonstration on June 14 in Geneva are deemed lawful, at least until the area was completely sealed off at 9.29pm.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it GE: manifestazione anti-G7, dispositivo di contenimento era lecito Original Read more: GE: manifestazione anti-G7, dispositivo di contenimento era lecito

These are the conclusions reached by the Cantonal Department of Institutions and Digital Affairs (DIN), which has published the first part of an investigation launched following complaints from the organisers of the protest against the summit held in Evian, on the French shore of lake Geneva, between June 15 and 17.

The investigation is not yet complete, DIN states in a note issued today. The initial findings relate solely to the legality of the “temporary containment measures”, put in place between 7.21pm and 9.29pm, as well as the applicable legal basis.

According to DIN, this operation was put in place against a backdrop of serious breaches of public order. After the first part of the demonstration had taken place peacefully, by 6.21pm the situation was no longer under control.

Acts of violence and damage were on the increase, it is noted. The officer in charge of the operation therefore decided to disperse the demonstration.

According to the timeline released by the department, at 7.21pm the police began to set up the “temporary containment operation” in order to prevent violent individuals from dispersing, carry out the necessary identity checks, apprehend those suspected of having committed offences and gather evidence relevant to the investigations. Vandals had infiltrated the demonstration.

While the cordon was being established, people were able to leave the area via the Chateaubriand skatepark. Police issued numerous calls for the crowd to disperse. The area was completely sealed off at 9.29pm.

Maintaining public order

According to the statement, this operation did not constitute a deprivation of liberty. It was a measure to maintain public order which “represented, given the circumstances, the least coercive means of restoring security and public order and preventing serious harm to persons or property”.

The ‘No G7’ coalition had condemned the imposition of these measures, which lasted for almost ten hours, describing them as “an unspeakable police operation”. In total, 549 people were detained, sometimes in humiliating conditions.

‘No G7’ has called for the resignation of DIN director Carole-Anne Kast and attorney general Olivier Jornot. The probe will now investigate the next steps from 9.29pm.

In total, 226 proceedings have been opened following the anti-G7 demonstration. These relate to the collection of personal data, as well as the policing operation and its extension for the purposes of a judicial investigation, or both, DIN added.

Criminal proceedings fall within the remit of the public prosecutor’s office. Following the police intervention, several complaints were also lodged by the organisers of the ‘No G7’ protest.

The demonstration on June 14 had been authorised to take place in a strictly limited area of the city following protracted negotiations.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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