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Israel rally and counter-demonstration clash in Switzerland

The rally saw a scuffle
The rally saw a scuffle Keystone-SDA

Around 30 people held an authorised rally "for Israel and against anti-Semitism" in the Swiss city of Basel, which was disrupted by a A similar sized counter-demonstration. After a physical altercation, police intervened with a counter-demonstrator.

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Keystone-SDA

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They released the man on the spot, a spokesperson for the cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.

The counter-demonstration group chanted anti-Israeli slogans in the direction of the authorised rally. When someone from the pro-Palestinian group tried to steal an Israel flag, a scuffle broke out and the police intervened.

The Israel demonstration moved from the Elisabethenanlage to the market square. Apart from the incident in Falknerstrasse, the police were able to prevent a physical clash between the two groups.

The authorised demonstration was able to take a different route to the market square. A police contingent was present until the end.

The “Silent Walk” with Israeli flags has already taken place in several Swiss cities. There was a similar rally in Basel in December 2025. At that time, there was also a counter-demonstration and the police prevented a clash between the two groups.

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Adapted from German by AI/mga

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