Italy monitoring Swiss fatal rave shooting
Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences to the family of an Italian woman killed in a shooting in Switzerland at the weekend. Italy is following the Swiss investigation closely, Meloni added on the social media platform X.
“We are closely following developments through the Foreign Ministry and our diplomatic representations, trusting in the work of the Swiss authorities to shed full light on the incident and identify those responsible,” Meloni wrote.
The fatal shooting in Aarau, northern Switzerland, on Saturday night left a 22-year-old woman dead and five others injured. The hospitalized victims, ranging in age from 24 to 31-years-old, include a German national. Their injuries range from serious to light.
The main Italian news program on Rai Uno identified the dead woman as being from the Italian region of Abruzzo. She had only recently moved to Switzerland to work in the hospitality industry.
Italian media reported on Sunday that her parents will arrive in Switzerland shortly and will be assisted by a team from the Italian embassy.
Intensive investigations by the Swiss authorities and police from neighboring countries has not so far been able to identify the perpetrator(s) or establish a motive for the shooting at a rave party on Saturday night, stated cantonal police.
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One dead and five injured in shooting at rave in northern Switzerland
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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