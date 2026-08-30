One dead and five injured in shooting at rave in northern Switzerland

One person killed and five injured in a shooting at a rave in Aarau Keystone-SDA

One person was killed in a shooting at a rave in Aarau, in the Swiss canton of Aargau, on Saturday night, according to initial police findings. Five others were injured, some of them seriously, police said on Sunday morning.

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Police also said in a post on X that a large area around the racecourse, swimming pool and sports ground would remain cordoned off. They urged people to avoid the area.

A large police operation is under way. As a precaution, police presence has been increased beyond Aarau, the statement said.

The search for the suspect is ongoing, a police spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency at the scene. Possible motives and the exact circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, they added.

According to the organisers’ website, around 2,500 people were expected to attend the rave in Aarau’s Schachen. It was not immediately clear how many people were at the site when the shooting happened.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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