The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Lombard Odier bank fined in Karimova money laundering case

The Karimova case: a fine of 3 million Swiss francs for a Geneva-based private bank
The Karimova case: a fine of 3 million Swiss francs for a Geneva-based private bank Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Federal Criminal Court has fined the Geneva-based private bank Lombard Odier CHF3 million in the money laundering case involving former Uzbekistan President's daughter Gulnara Karimova. The bank failed to put in place adequate organisational measures to prevent money laundering.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Lombard Odier bank fined in Karimova money laundering case
Listening: Lombard Odier bank fined in Karimova money laundering case
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

A former asset manager was found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to a 24-month suspended prison term. The court also ordered the confiscation of CHF400 million.

Proceedings against Gulnara Karimova, who was considered the main defendant in the case, have been discontinued due to the statute of limitations. Karimova is serving a prison sentence in her home country until December 2028.

More

The Uzbek authorities are refusing to allow her to leave the country. Proceedings against Karimova’s “right-hand man” have also been discontinued. He is living in exile in Russia and international arrest warrants have been issued against him.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR