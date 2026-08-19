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Swiss ethics professor appointed to advise Pope

Lucerne professor to advise the Pope for five years
Lucerne professor to advise the Pope for five years Keystone-SDA

A Swiss professor of theology is to advise the Vatican on social and socio-ethical issues for a period of five years.

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Swiss ethics professor appointed to advise Pope
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Keystone-SDA

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Peter G. Kirchschläger as an adviser to the ‘Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development’, according to the University of Lucerne and the Vatican

A total of 12 new experts have been appointed to the Dicastery, which has the aim of promoting peace, justice, health and human rights.

Kirchschläger heads the Institute for Social Ethics at the University of Lucerne. He is also a visiting professor at ETH Zurich and chair of the Swiss Federal Ethics Committee for Non-Human Biotechnology and the ‘Smart Lucerne’ Ethics Advisory Board of the City of Lucerne.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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