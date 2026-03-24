Man arrested after crossbow attack on stranger in Switzerland
On Monday morning a man was shot at with a crossbow at Lyss train station in canton Bern. He was not injured, the Bern cantonal police said on Tuesday.
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An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances and motives behind this act.
Emergency services received the call shortly before 5am and attended to the victim on the spot. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for a check-up.
The suspect fired several arrows and was arrested shortly afterwards. He is currently in custody. Preliminary findings indicate that the victim and the alleged perpetrator did not know each other.
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Adapted from French by AI/ts
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