Mental health remains the top reason for Swiss disability insurance support

AI: Mental health conditions remain the leading cause of disability Keystone-SDA

The number of people receiving vocational rehabilitation support under the disability insurance scheme rose again last year. In 2025, mental health conditions remained the leading cause of disability, particularly among young people.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr AI: les maladies psychiques restent la première cause d’invalidité Original Read more: AI: les maladies psychiques restent la première cause d’invalidité

Around 61,000 people benefited from vocational rehabilitation measures, the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) said on Monday. This represents 3,300 more beneficiaries than in 2024 and more than three times as many as in 2008. The corresponding expenditure amounted to CHF979 million in 2025, an increase of nearly 10% compared with the previous year (CHF892 million). In addition, 37,000 people received daily disability allowances totalling CHF780 million.

In 2025, mental health conditions remained the leading cause of disability. They accounted for 55% of cases among those receiving rehabilitation measures. Among adolescents and young adults, this proportion was as high as 64%. This was followed by diseases of the bones and musculoskeletal system (14%), congenital disabilities (12%) and accidents (8%).

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New applications for disability insurance also increased. In 2024, 64,000 people submitted an application for vocational rehabilitation or a benefits, according to the Federal Office for Social Insurance. This represents an increase of nearly 59% compared with 2008. The increase was particularly marked among those under 35, where the number of applications more than doubled over this period.

Slight improvement in success rates

Last year, more than 41,000 people completed a vocational rehabilitation programme. Of these, around 19,200 – or 47% – found employment in the open labour market. Just over 17% were once again fit for work, though had not yet found a job. However, around 14,900 people, or 34%, had not yet been reintegrated or could not be reintegrated for various reasons. According to the social insurance office, these results are slightly better than those of the previous year.

An analysis of the situation one year after the end of the measures also shows a positive trend. Of the approximately 23,000 people who completed a rehabilitation programme in 2023, 13,600, or 58%, were in paid employment without receiving a disability pension one year later.

The disability insurance scheme applies the principle of “rehabilitation before a pension”. This approach was reinforced by legislative amendments in 2008, 2012 and 2022.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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