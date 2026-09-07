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Mountaineer falls to death on Swiss Weissmies peak

Mountaineer falls to his death on the Weissmies in the Upper Valais
Mountaineer falls to his death on the Weissmies in the Upper Valais Keystone-SDA

A 54-year-old mountaineer has died while descending from the Weissmies peak in the Swiss canton of Valais.

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Mountaineer falls to death on Swiss Weissmies peak
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Keystone-SDA

The Spanish national fell to his death at an altitude of around 3,500 metres.

At around 12.15pm, the man was descending the south ridge from the 4,011-metre-high summit with three other mountaineers when, for reasons as yet unknown, he fell, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Valais cantonal police and public prosecutor’s office.

The emergency services, having been alerted, flew to the scene of the accident in an Air Zermatt helicopter.

On arrival, they could only confirm that the mountaineer had died. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR