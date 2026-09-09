Person dies in fire at Swiss commercial building
One person died in a fire at a commercial building in the Swiss canton of Solothurn on Tuesday.
According to police, the building was completely destroyed. Damage is estimated at several hundred thousand Swiss francs.
The body was found inside the building of fruit and vegetable wholesaler Siragusa in Bellach, Solothurn cantonal police said. Investigations are ongoing to establish the person’s identity, as well as the cause of death and the fire.
The fire at the company’s premises was reported shortly after 10:30am. Fire, ambulance and police crews were dispatched immediately. By the time they arrived, the property was already engulfed in flames, police said.
According to authorities, the full extent of the damage to the company building has yet to be assessed, but it is likely to run to several hundred thousand Swiss francs. Several vehicles were also damaged and the facade of the neighbouring discount supermarket suffered damage from the fire.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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