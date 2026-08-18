‘No 50°C summers!’ alliance calls for greater heatwave protection

Over 70 organisations are calling for greater protection against heatwaves Keystone-SDA

Around 70 Swiss civil society organisations working in the climate, health, environmental and agricultural sectors have launched the ‘No 50°C summers!’ alliance, calling for immediate action against climate change and heatwaves.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Oltre 70 organizzazioni chiedono più protezione contro canicola Original Read more: Oltre 70 organizzazioni chiedono più protezione contro canicola

United under the alliance “No 50°C summers!”, the organisations are warning that the drought and extreme temperatures of 2026 point to a new climatic reality that could worsen further, according to a joint press release issued on Tuesday. This summer’s drought and high temperatures are just the beginning of a new and worrying reality, the organisers argue.

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The organisations are calling, among other things, for more effective protection of vulnerable people, the systematic inclusion of green spaces in towns and settlements, and the refurbishment of buildings – particularly schools and public facilities – to make them more heat-resistant. They are also calling for binding measures to protect health in the workplace and support for farmers affected by drought and crop losses.

On the climate front, the alliance is calling for an immediate phase-out of fossil fuels and a drastic reduction in emissions across all sectors. In its view, Switzerland is failing to meet the climate targets it has already set itself and continues to maintain structures that exacerbate the climate crisis. Those responsible for greenhouse gas emissions should also contribute towards covering the costs of climate damage.

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The alliance – which brings together, among others, parties such as the Social Democrats and the Greens, the UNIA trade union and the environmental organisation WWF Switzerland – intends to step up pressure on the government and parliament through two demonstrations. One demonstration is planned for September 19 in French-speaking Switzerland and another for September 25 in German-speaking Switzerland. The press release does not mention any organisations from Ticino or specific initiatives south of the Alps.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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