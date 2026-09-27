Swiss president recalls Zug gun attack, 25 years on
Exactly 25 years ago, on September 27, 2001, a man armed with an assault rifle killed 14 politicians and injured a further 15 in a two-and-a-half-minutes shooting spree in Zug's cantonal parliament.
“Not even blind and senseless violence can defeat what unites us: namely, remembrance, solidarity, dignity and our commitment to democracy,” Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin wrote on Sunday on the X platform. The attack, which took place 25 years ago, “changed the lives of many people forever”, added Parmelin, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency position for 2026.
On 27 September 2001, a 57-year-old man entered government buildings in Zug and, within minutes, killed three members of the cantonal government and 11 cantonal parliamentarians. He then took his own life. A further 15 people were injured.
More
Switzerland’s worst-ever gun massacre
Subsequent investigations suggested the attacker had acted out of revenge and anger towards authorities. He had previously lodged complaints against officials which had been dismissed by the Zug cantonal court. The attack sent shockwaves through Switzerland and sparked debates on the security of politicians and handling individuals who are disruptive and confrontational towards the authorities.
How we produce news in English
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.