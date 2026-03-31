Swiss aircraft firm Pilatus sells 12 jets to Indonesian Air Force
Indonesia is ordering twelve PC-24 jets for its air force from Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus. The contract also includes options for further aircraft as well as equipment, spare parts, training and support.
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The PC-24s will be used by the Indonesian Air Force to train transport pilots and for transport and liaison missions, according to a press release issued on Monday.
The jet is certified for single-pilot operation, has a standard cargo door and can also operate on unpaved runways. These features are crucial for use in the country, which consists of over 17,000 islands, Pilatus writes.
A letter of intent for the delivery of 24 PC-21 training aircraft was also signed at the same time as the order. This package also includes ground training facilities, spare parts, ground equipment and technical support, according to the press release.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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