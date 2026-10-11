Rare Northern Lights display seen over Switzerland

The Northern Lights in the Swiss night sky Keystone-SDA

Sporadic sightings of the Northern Lights were reported in the Swiss night sky on Saturday evening. Although the lights were faint, they could be seen clearly, meteorologist Daniel Gerstgrasser wrote in a post on X.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Polarlichter am Schweizer Nachthimmel Original Read more: Polarlichter am Schweizer Nachthimmel

The natural spectacle could be seen on several MeteoSwiss webcams. The Northern Lights are caused by heightened solar activity. Large quantities of electrically charged particles are ejected from the Sun and can reach Earth within one to five days, according to MeteoSwiss.

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More Space research Strong solar storm brings Northern Lights in Switzerland This content was published on A strong solar storm brings rare green auroras to Switzerland. Read more: Strong solar storm brings Northern Lights in Switzerland

The charged particles are deflected towards the poles by the Earth’s magnetic field. There, they collide with oxygen and nitrogen molecules in the atmosphere, creating the characteristic light displays. During periods of particularly intense solar activity, the Northern Lights can also be visible from Switzerland.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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