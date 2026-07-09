Swiss canton imposes fire ban in forests

Schwyz imposes a total ban on fires in the forest and on the forest edges Keystone-SDA

The Swiss canton of Schwyz has responded to the ongoing drought by tightening measures to prevent forest fires.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schwyz verhängt absolutes Feuerverbot im Wald und an Waldrändern Original Read more: Schwyz verhängt absolutes Feuerverbot im Wald und an Waldrändern

From Friday, a total ban on fires will be in force throughout the canton, both in the forest and within 50 metres of the forest edge.

Last week’s rainfall had only temporarily alleviated the drought, the canton announced on Thursday. In consultation with the other cantons of central Switzerland, Schwyz has raised the forest fire risk to level 4 (high risk).

According to the statement, all fires in the forest and within 50 metres of the forest edge are prohibited from 2pm on Friday until further notice. Also prohibited are fires on unpaved fire pits, disposable barbecues, the setting off of fireworks, and the launching of hot-air balloons and sky lanterns with an open flame.

Gas and charcoal barbecues in gardens or on balconies, as well as fires in fireplaces and fire pits, remain permitted provided they are at least 50 metres away from the forest.

Violations of the fire ban will be prosecuted by the police.

According to an overview from the Swiss environment ministry, an absolute fire ban is in force not only in Schwyz but also in the cantons of Lucerne and Uri. In Zug, Nidwalden and Obwalden, a “conditional fire ban” is currently in force.

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More Climate adaptation Forest fire risk level raised in parts of Switzerland This content was published on The Federal Office for the Environment raised the forest fire risk in parts of the canton of Valais to warning level 4 out of 5. Read more: Forest fire risk level raised in parts of Switzerland

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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