The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News

Suspected gunman arrested after shooting at Swiss rave

Shooting in Aarau: police arrest a 43-year-old Swiss man
Shooting in Aarau: police arrest a 43-year-old Swiss man Keystone-SDA

Police have arrested a 43-year-old Swiss man in connection with a fatal shooting at a rave party at the weekend.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Suspected gunman arrested after shooting at Swiss rave
Listening: Suspected gunman arrested after shooting at Swiss rave
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Police are working on the assumption that the attack on Saturday night in Aarau was the act of a lone perpetrator.

+ Regulating firearms in gun-loving Switzerland

The man was arrested in the early hours of Monday, shortly before 1am. He has been taken into custody as the main suspect.

An investigation to establish the exact sequence of events, as well as the circumstances and any possible motive, is still ongoing.

Police, who are not looking for any other suspects at this time, will release further details on Wednesday.

More

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR