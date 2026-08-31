Suspected gunman arrested after shooting at Swiss rave
Police have arrested a 43-year-old Swiss man in connection with a fatal shooting at a rave party at the weekend.
Police are working on the assumption that the attack on Saturday night in Aarau was the act of a lone perpetrator.
+ Regulating firearms in gun-loving Switzerland
The man was arrested in the early hours of Monday, shortly before 1am. He has been taken into custody as the main suspect.
An investigation to establish the exact sequence of events, as well as the circumstances and any possible motive, is still ongoing.
Police, who are not looking for any other suspects at this time, will release further details on Wednesday.
More
Italy monitoring Swiss fatal rave shooting
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.