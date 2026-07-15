Society of Saint Pius X appeals excommunication by Catholic church

The new bishops were ordained in Switzerland.

The Society of Saint Pius X has lodged a preliminary appeal against the excommunication of its six bishops by the Vatican. The Holy See had taken this decision on July 2, the day after their ordination in Switzerland.

The so-called preliminary appeal was lodged on July 11. It follows the decision taken by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to excommunicate all the bishops of the Fraternity.

“This step, which is a prerequisite for the possible lodging of a hierarchical appeal, has the effect of suspending the implementation of the decree, in accordance with the Code of Canon Law,” states the Society of Saint Pius X on its website.

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Switzerland’s cautious relationship with the Vatican

This content was published on Switzerland appointed its first diplomatic representative to the Holy See only 30 years ago. Bern now wants to open an embassy in the Vatican.

Read more: Switzerland’s cautious relationship with the Vatican