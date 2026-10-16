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Swiss canton using drones for speed checks

St Gallen police are using drones for speed checks
St Gallen police are using drones for speed checks Keystone-SDA

The Swiss canton of St Gallen has unveiled new drones for speed enforcement on the mountain pass road to Hulftegg, between Toggenburg and the Tösstal valley in Zurich.

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Swiss canton using drones for speed checks
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Keystone-SDA

Since the start of the year, the St Gallen cantonal police have been making targeted use of drones in road traffic. The drone operations are intended to improve road safety and tackle traffic offences. Operations have focused on sections of road where there are indications of speeding offences.

Speed is determined using a distance-time calculation based on aerial video footage. This year, the cantonal police carried out six drone checks, which detected two speeding offences.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR