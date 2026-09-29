French police bust Swiss driver going 312km/h
A police patrol in France caught a Porsche driver doing 312km/h on a motorway southeast of Geneva, where the speed limit is 130km/h. The driver is from Switzerland, according to a French media report.
The police in the French département of Haute-Savoie reported that, at that speed, the driver had travelled 87 metres per second while among other traffic.
“Recklessness? A thrill-seeking drive? It doesn’t matter. The consequences are very real, in any case,” said the police. The driver had to hand over his driving licence, pay a security deposit of €1,500 (CHF1,420) and had his car towed away. The road is “not a race track”, the police said.
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French media reported that this was one of the worst speeding offences ever recorded in France. Officers reportedly said they had never seen anything like it.
The driver, who according to a report by the broadcaster Ici comes from neighbouring Switzerland, will soon have to answer for his actions in court. He faces three months’ imprisonment and a fine of €3,750.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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