Royal python seized by Swiss customs officers

Swiss customs officers seize a royal python in Ticino
Swiss customs officers seize a royal python in Ticino Keystone-SDA

Royal python seized by Swiss customs officers
Royal python seized by Swiss customs officers

Staff at the Federal Office of Customs and Border Protection have seized a king python in Porto Ronco, canton Ticino. They found the non-venomous snake during a check on the car of an Italian living in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The royal python was in a crate that the passenger was carrying on his legs, the Federal Office of Customs and Border Protection said on Friday.

The snake was seized because the two men in the car were unable to produce the CITES import permit required for protected species such as the royal python.

+ Swiss police solve mystery of abandoned python

CITES is an agreement signed over 50 years ago that regulates trade in endangered species. The aim is to protect animals and plants living in the wild.

The two Italians bought the metre-long reptile the day before the inspection in Italy. Porto Ronco is not far from the Italian-Swiss border, near Brissago.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into 0045nglish. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

