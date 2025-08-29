Listening: Royal python seized by Swiss customs officers
Staff at the Federal Office of Customs and Border Protection have seized a king python in Porto Ronco, canton Ticino. They found the non-venomous snake during a check on the car of an Italian living in Switzerland.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Les douaniers suisses saisissent un python royal au Tessin
Original
CITES is an agreement signed over 50 years ago that regulates trade in endangered species. The aim is to protect animals and plants living in the wild.
The two Italians bought the metre-long reptile the day before the inspection in Italy. Porto Ronco is not far from the Italian-Swiss border, near Brissago.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into 0045nglish. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss political parties report income of CHF22.4 million for 2024
This content was published on
Ten parties reported income totalling CHF22.4 million for 2024, less than in the 2023 election year. The reports are based on the regulations for transparency in political financing.
FIFA loses multi-million lawsuit against Blatter and Kattner
This content was published on
Former FIFA officials Joseph Blatter and Markus Kattner do not have to pay back their own bonuses or the bonus totalling CHF 23 million paid to another FIFA official to FIFA. This was decided by the Zurich Labour Court.
How cancer cells makes healthy cells work for them
This content was published on
Cancer cells manipulate neighbouring cells for their own purposes: a research team at ETH Zurich has discovered that they can reprogram neighbouring cells in such a way that they help the tumour to grow.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.