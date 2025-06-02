The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss researchers develop new treatment against lymphoma

Swiss researchers develop new weapon against lymphoma
Swiss researchers develop new weapon against lymphoma Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss researchers develop new treatment against lymphoma
Listening: Swiss researchers develop new treatment against lymphoma

According to the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), the cancer can be effectively combated with the radioactive element terbium. However, the therapy has not yet been tested on humans.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In laboratory experiments, the new active ingredient with the substance terbium-161 killed cancer cells twice to 43 times as well as an active ingredient with the substance lutetium-177, which is already used in hospitals.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This result was published on Monday in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine. Mice suffering from cancer that were treated with terbium-161 survived on average twice as long as their counterparts that had been injected with the existing substance.

“Our results provide good indications that the active substance could also prove to be an effective agent against lymphomas in humans,” said first author Elisa Rioja-Blanco in a PSI press release on the study.

Coupled to antibodies

Together with researchers from Inselspital Bern, the PSI researchers have coupled the radioactive substance terbium-161 to an antibody. In future, it could be injected into the blood of affected patients.

More

The antibody docks onto a structure in the body that is frequently found in lymphoma tumour cells: the so-called CD30 receptor. There it kills cancer cells with its radioactive radiation. According to the PSI, the tumour cells form the CD30 receptor in almost a third of all lymphoma patients.

Principle already known

This principle is well known – and is already being used in hospitals. However, such so-called radionuclide therapies are currently carried out with the nuclide lutetium-177.

According to the PSI, the active substance is used for prostate cancer and tumours that arise from hormone-producing cells. However, therapy with lutetium-177 is not suitable for lymph gland cancer, as individual tumour cells and smaller cancer cell clusters, which occur in lymph gland cancer, escape the element. Terbium-161 fires more precise projectiles, according to the researchers.

Clinical studies will now show whether the new therapy actually works in humans.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

ILO chief ready to face up to "duty of reform" and "rigour

More

ILO chief ready to face up to necessary reforms

This content was published on At the start of the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Houngbo called for a "more efficient" organisation in front of the 187 member states

Read more: ILO chief ready to face up to necessary reforms

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR