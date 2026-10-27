Swiss tourism expected to recover slightly this winter

Swiss tourism is expected to recover slightly this winter Keystone-SDA

Swiss tourism is expected to grow again this winter, following a decline in overnight stays over the summer – the first such decline since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Tourismus dürfte sich im Winter leicht erholen Original Read more: Schweizer Tourismus dürfte sich im Winter leicht erholen

Economists at BAK Economics are forecasting growth in overnight stays, although the consequences of the war in Iran are likely to continue to hamper business with tourists from the Far East.

During the summer season, the number of overnight stays fell for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, following several previous record highs, BAK Economics noted in its forecasts for Swiss tourism published on Tuesday. It fell by 0.8% to just under 25 million.

However, moderate growth is now expected for the winter, the report added. According to the tourism forecasts commissioned by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), overnight stays in the winter of 2026/27 are expected to rise by 0.9% to 18.9 million.

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War in Iran continues to weigh on the sector

The war in Iran remains a drag on tourism. This has significantly disrupted international air traffic, and the rise in kerosene prices has made air travel considerably more expensive, BAK Economics added. The Middle East conflict is therefore continuing to dampen tourism demand in long-haul markets, particularly in Asia.

Nevertheless, BAK Economics expects overall growth in overnight stays of 1.3% for the summer of 2027. Demand from long-haul markets is set to recover, with an increase of 3.3%. However, visitor numbers from Asia will remain below pre-war levels.

For 2027 as a whole, BAK Economics anticipates a 1.1% increase in overnight stays to 44.2 million. And in 2028, tourism demand is likely to gain momentum as air travel continues to normalise. Consequently, an increase in overnight stays of 1.3% to 44.8 million is expected in the 2028 tourism year.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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