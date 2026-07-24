Temu teams up with Swiss SME association to boost online sales

Temu teams up with Swiss SME association for online sales Keystone-SDA

The Chinese online retail platform Temu and the Swiss SME (small- and medium-sized enterprise) Association aim to support Swiss companies in entering the online retail market. To this end, the two partners have signed a memorandum of understanding.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Temu spannt mit Schweizer KMU-Verband für Online-Verkauf zusammen Original Read more: Temu spannt mit Schweizer KMU-Verband für Online-Verkauf zusammen

The joint programme is set to run from 2026 to 2027. According to a press release issued on Friday, the programme will include training sessions, the exchange of information and case studies from Swiss companies that are already selling online.

The aim is to break down barriers to entry into e-commerce and to drive forward the digitalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to Temu, the collaboration is intended to make it easier for more SMEs to access online sales channels and help them reach new customer groups. For consumers, Temu promises a wider choice of products and faster deliveries as a result.

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The Swiss SME Association states that it represents around 9,000 businesses with a total of approximately 40,000 employees. Furthermore, the association reaches tens of thousands of entrepreneurs through its publications and regional business platforms.

Temu sells products from manufacturers and retailers directly to end customers. The e-commerce platform has also been operating in Switzerland since May 2023 and opened its marketplace to local retailers in September 2025. Since then, Swiss companies have been able to sell their products directly via the platform.

Temu has recently come under criticism on several occasions internationally. Authorities and consumer protection organisations are investigating, amongst other things, whether the platform complies with all regulations regarding product safety, consumer protection and data protection. Furthermore, retailers are criticising the competitive pressure caused by very low-cost direct imports from China. Temu rejects the allegations and points to measures it has taken to comply with legal requirements.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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