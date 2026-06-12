Swiss to cover security costs of Trump son’s visit to Zurich

The federal government is covering the security costs for Trump Jr.’s visit to Zurich Keystone-SDA

The federal government is covering the costs of the large-scale police operation deployed for Donald Trump Jr.’s private meeting in Zurich in early June. The authorities are not disclosing the exact amount of the costs.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bund trägt Sicherheitskosten für den Besuch von Trump Jr. in Zürich Original Read more: Bund trägt Sicherheitskosten für den Besuch von Trump Jr. in Zürich

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The son of US President Donald Trump was a guest at a private business meeting. The event took place at the Zunfthaus zur Saffran behind closed doors. Around 70 guests from the worlds of business and politics attended. A private dinner followed. The meeting was organised by the Davos Lodge networking platform.

This meeting led to a large police presence and raises questions about the costs. As a spokesperson for the Zurich City Police stated on Friday in response to an enquiry from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA, the city police charged the entire cost of the police operation to the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol). In doing so, he also confirmed a corresponding article in the Tages-Anzeiger.

More

More Foreign Affairs Swiss population’s views of US President Trump worsen This content was published on Swiss public trust in US and Trump declines over tariffs and alliances. Read more: Swiss population’s views of US President Trump worsen

The police spokesperson also pointed out that the Zurich City Police had received the assignment from Fedpol and had “merely” been the executing authority.

Applying for reimbursement

Fedpol stated in response to an enquiry that, with regard to the bearing of costs, the principle applies that private individuals must bear the costs of security measures themselves for events to which they invite people requiring protection.

However, if an event is of outstanding importance and has far-reaching implications for Switzerland’s international and economic interests, the cantons concerned may apply to the federal government for reimbursement.

The exact cost of the large security operation remains confidential. Neither Fedpol nor the city police are providing any details. “This information could allow conclusions to be drawn about the operation or the deployment,” according to the city police.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories