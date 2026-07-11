The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Bern’s Gurten Festival gears up to tackle the heat

The Gurtenfestival in Bern is gearing up to tackle the heat
Toasty: the hot weather is due to last well into next week in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

The music festival on Bern’s “local mountain” has put a heat protection plan in place due to the forecasted high temperatures. Among other measures, this means more water, new misters, and free sun cream.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Bern’s Gurten Festival gears up to tackle the heat
Listening: Bern’s Gurten Festival gears up to tackle the heat
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Around 150 free drinking water points will be available to festivalgoers, organisers said in a press release. As well as a filled half-litre bottle, visitors may also bring an additional empty PET bottle with a capacity of up to 1.5 litres.

According to the press release, water misting systems will also be used for the first time in front of the main stage and at the tent stage. Organisers are also considering moving the first afternoon concerts from the main stage to the covered tent stage, which would ensure a more comfortable start for acts and audience.

More
Raised in the countryside between Bern and Olten, Marcel Hunziker now calls London home.

More

Swiss Diaspora

How a Swiss entrepreneur built a London music business

This content was published on Growing up in rural Switzerland, Marcel Hunziker never imagined a life abroad. Today, the Swiss expat runs a London music marketing firm – and is living a dream he once scarcely dared imagine.

Read more: How a Swiss entrepreneur built a London music business

A new “cooling map” on the festival’s website will also show all shaded areas, water points and sun cream distribution points. Up-to-date information and tips will also be communicated via various channels such as information screens and public announcements.

The annual festival will take place from July 15-18. Temperatures of around 28°C are forecast, even at the Gurten’s 858 metres above sea level, where it is usually cooler than in Berns city centre. According to MeteoSwiss, the likelihood of thunderstorms is expected to be slightly higher than during the current week.

How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR