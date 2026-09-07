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Swiss school routes deemed too dangerous

The journey to school is too dangerous
The journey to school is too dangerous Keystone-SDA

According to a survey, 41% of Swiss parents of children aged between four and seven consider their child’s journey to school to be dangerous.

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Swiss school routes deemed too dangerous
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Keystone-SDA

The Transport and Environment Association (ATE) is calling for the creation of footpaths along the route and a reduction in speed limits.

These calls are justified by the fact that 85% of children cross a road where the speed limit is 50 km/h or more, according to the study. It also shows that the majority of children in Switzerland walk to school.

The polling organisation Yougov surveyed 800 parents of children aged between four and seven on behalf of the ATE and the Road Safety Fund. Among these parents, those in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino rated safety as significantly worse.

Parents expect their local authorities to provide safe footpaths, secure pedestrian crossings, lower speed limits and rigorous enforcement.

As a measure that can be implemented in the short term, the ATE recommends expanding ‘walking bus’ schemes, a system where children are accompanied on foot to school under adult supervision.

Children who walk to school independently are healthier, more attentive in class and gradually important road safety skills, the ATE stated.

How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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