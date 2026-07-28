FIFA head Infantino called to appear before Congress about Trump links

Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump. Keystone-SDA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s close relationship with US President Donald Trump has also raised suspicions in the US Congress. The influential Democrat Jamie Raskin has called for information from FIFA and from Infantino.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de US-Abgeordneter befragt Fifa-Chef zu Kontakten mit Trump Original Read more: US-Abgeordneter befragt Fifa-Chef zu Kontakten mit Trump

Raskin called on FIFA, world football’s Zurich-based governing body, and Swiss citizen Infantino to provide information regarding contacts with the US government by August 9. He also demanded that Infantino appear before the House Judiciary Committee for questioning while he is in the US.

Raskin is the most senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. Should the Democrats take the majority from Trump’s Republicans in the November midterm elections, he stands a good chance of taking over as chair. His investigations into contacts between Infantino and Trump could then carry greater weight.

Infantino is accused of having secured the US President’s goodwill through questionable favours. Under the Swiss official’s leadership, FIFA awarded a newly introduced peace prize to Trump after he had failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize. During the World Cup, there was criticism that the red card suspension of US striker Folarin Balogun was lifted following a phone call from Trump to Infantino, thereby enabling the player to feature in the round of 16 – an extremely unusual course of action. According to FIFA, the controversial decision was taken by the formally independent Disciplinary Committee.

More

More Demographics FIFA corruption may not just disappear with Sepp This content was published on The President may be gone but bringing FIFA to heel will still require enormous effort both within the organisation and externally, according to a Swiss authority on the governance of sporting bodies. Read more: FIFA corruption may not just disappear with Sepp

FIFA pays rent at Trump Tower

In his letter, Raskin also pointed out that FIFA had rented office space in New York’s Trump Tower, which could cost around $600,000 (CHF490,000) a year at market rates. Together with the “hilariously bogus” peace prize, this gives the impression that FIFA is hoping this will prompt Trump and his administration to make decisions in favour of the world governing body, the congressman wrote.

He requested a list detailing all financial transfers and gifts to Trump, his administration and family members. Furthermore, FIFA should disclose all communications with the US government regarding ticket prices for this year’s World Cup, which have been widely criticised as completely exorbitant. He also wishes to inspect visitor logs from FIFA’s offices in Miami and New York.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories