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Court verdict of Swiss banker Vincenz expected in January

Zurich High Court will not deliver its verdict in the Vincenz case until January 2027
Zurich High Court will not deliver its verdict in the Vincenz case until January 2027 Keystone-SDA

The Zurich High Court will deliver its verdict in the case against former Raiffeisen chief executive Pierin Vincenz in January next year.

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Court verdict of Swiss banker Vincenz expected in January
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The High Court announced on Tuesday that the case is currently in the internal deliberation and decision-making phase. The verdict will not be announced until January 11 at 2pm.

In August, Vincenz pleaded for an acquittal before the High Court. At first instance, the Zurich District Court had handed down harsh sentences in April 2022.

Vincenz was sentenced to an unconditional prison term of three years and nine months after being found guilty of fraud. His business partner, Beat Stocker, received a prison sentence of four years.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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