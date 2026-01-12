Wall Street Stages Cautious Bounce Amid Fed Angst: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks, bonds and the dollar bounced from session lows, but caution prevailed after the Trump administration escalated its attack on the Federal Reserve, raising concern about central bank independence. Gold hit fresh highs.

While moves in US assets were contained, they underscored unease over political interference in monetary policy. The S&P 500 wavered after a rally that put the gauge close to 7,000. Capital One Financial Corp., American Express Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. sank as President Donald Trump called on credit-card companies to cap rates at 10% for a year. Alphabet Inc. hovered near $4 trillion.

Longer-dated Treasuries underperformed, with 30-year yields set for their biggest advance this year. Those on two-year notes were little changed. The dollar fell against most of its major peers.

The Fed’s perceived independence from government whims is a bedrock assumption of US markets, and any change to that perception could weigh on sentiment. While independence risks will likely be a key theme throughout 2026, Krishna Guha at Evercore says he’s alive to the possibility the market may not deliver a “full-blown riot.”

“Investors have learned to live with Trump bullying the Fed, Powell has only four months left as Fed chair, there is no immediate threat of removal, and Powell has pledged to continue as before,” Guha said.

The defining feature of this market is how little the market seems to care about an increasingly noisy backdrop including geopolitics, policy risk, and macro uncertainty, according to Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

“Investors should use this period of low volatility to reassess portfolio balance and ensure exposure reflects the market’s broadening leadership,” he said.

The S&P 500 held near 6,970. The KBW Bank Index lost 1.4%. Most megacaps gained, with Tesla Inc. leading the charge. Alphabet Inc.’s Google confirmed that it has entered a multiyear deal with Apple Inc. to power the iPhone maker’s artificial-intelligence technology.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.18%. A dollar gauge slid 0.3%.

Jerome Powell said the central bank had been served grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department threatening a criminal indictment. In a forceful written and video statement released Sunday, Powell said the action was related to his June congressional testimony on ongoing renovations of the Fed’s headquarters.

In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump denied having any knowledge of the investigation into the central bank.

“Whether the White House’s latest attempt to influence Fed policy succeeds or not is key to the medium- and long-term market implications,” said Thierry Wizman at Macquarie Group. “But if it does succeed, we foresee a weaker dollar, a steeper yield curve, higher long-term yields, and higher inflation breakevens as modal outcomes, all else equal.”

The strength of the evidence in favor of greater central bank autonomy lowering inflation has often been overstated, and even complete independence offers no guarantee of low inflation in future, according to Jennifer McKeown at Capital Economics.

“But sustained political intrusion into monetary policy would come at a cost, even if markets are willing to overlook it in the short term.”

The Trump administration’s latest attack on the Fed’s independence poses a threat to the US stock market, at least in the short term, according to JP Morgan Securities’ trading desk.

“While macro and corporate fundamentals support a tactically bullish stance the risk to Fed independence creates an overhang and thus we are cautious in the very near-term,” Andrew Tyler, head of global market intelligence, said. “The risk around Fed independence is likely to push the US toward near-term underperformance.”

“Are the subpoenas and threat of criminal prosecution simply a ploy to manipulate the Fed? I can’t say, but I can say that I hope not,” said Mark Malek at Siebert Financial. “The Fed must remain independent in order for the central bank to remain effective and – and this is important – or the integrity of the US dollar and the all-important Treasury markets to remain the world’s benchmarks.”

For now, the price action in bonds is consistent with Fed credibility concerns, with the yield curve steepening. That being said, the moves were within the prevailing range, according to Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

“After shrugging off last week’s geopolitical surprises, US markets face domestic political headlines as trading kicks off this week,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Barring additional surprises, the markets will likely turn their attention to earnings and inflation data.”

US consumers probably experienced only a modest pickup in inflation as 2025 drew to a close, consistent with price pressures that are gradually abating.

The core consumer price index, regarded as a measure of underlying inflation because it strips out volatile food and energy costs, is seen rising 2.7% in December from a year earlier. That’s just a touch more than the 2.6% annual advance in November, which was the smallest since early 2021.

“Overall, while the Fed cannot dismiss the possibility of a more sustained inflationary episode, a cooling labor market should help contain price pressures,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “Inflation is expected to remain slightly elevated through 2026, with a return to the 2% target this year appears unlikely.”

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. plans to invest $1 billion over five years in a new laboratory with Eli Lilly & Co., aiming to speed up the use of artificial intelligence in the pharmaceutical industry. Societe Generale SA is scrapping a self-developed artificial intelligence tool in favor of Microsoft Corp.’s Copilot solution, highlighting the challenges even large lenders face in building out their own offering in the cost-intensive technology. Eli Lilly & Co. said Monday it expects its highly anticipated weight-loss pill to receive US regulatory approval as early as the second quarter of 2026, slightly later than it signaled earlier. UnitedHealth Group Inc. used “aggressive strategies” to maximize diagnoses and boost payments for patients on private Medicare health plans, a new Senate report found, adding to pressure on the largest US health insurer. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are among the largest US banks expected to post slower revenue growth as trading gains ease from the elevated levels experienced in recent quarters. Paramount Skydance Corp. ratcheted up the stakes in the monthslong battle for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., saying it plans to nominate directors to the board to thwart a merger with Netflix Inc. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s holiday sales disappointed investors, helping spark a selloff in retail stocks. Shake Shack Inc. reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, another sign of struggles in the fast-casual restaurant sector. Five Below Inc. boosted its sales forecast beyond Wall Street estimates after reporting a banner holiday shopping season. Moderna Inc. said its US Covid business did better than expected last year, a rare bright spot for the vaccine maker, which has struggled with the decline of people getting its shot. Allegiant Travel Co. agreed to buy Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. in a $1.5 billion cash-and-stock transaction, further driving consolidation in the US airline industry amid intensifying competition. Alaska Air Group Inc. is upgrading its technology systems in the wake of painful outages that upended operations and hit earnings, a crucial step in the company’s strategy to establish itself as a global carrier. QXO Inc. is raising another $1.8 billion from investors including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte, comfortably more than doubling the $1.2 billion financing deal it announced last week. The US Supreme Court turned away a bid by Hertz Global Holdings Inc. to avoid paying bondholders more than $320 million in a case stemming from the company’s Covid-era bankruptcy. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. acquired almost $1.25 billion in Bitcoin, marking the company’s largest purchase of the digital asset since July. UBS Group AG said planned Swiss banking reforms are a threat to the national economy as pressure builds on the government to water down the proposals. Heineken NV Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink is stepping down abruptly as the brewer faces a drop in beer sales and underperforms rivals. Simon Carter, chief executive officer of British Land Plc, is set to step down from the role after five years and will head to P3 Logistics Parks to lead the GIC Pte-owned investor and developer. Birkenstock Holding Plc reported strong sales figures for the final months of 2025 as demand stays robust for its high-end sandals and clogs, despite the impact of a weaker US dollar and tariffs. Mercedes-Benz Group AG fell further behind BMW AG in selling electric vehicles, leaving the automaker increasingly reliant on a slate of upcoming models to revive interest in its plug-in lineup. Shares of China’s biggest food-delivery firms climbed as the nation’s top antitrust body launched a probe into competition practices in the sector, spurring hopes that authorities will rein in subsidy-driven price wars. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:46 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.2% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.2% KBW Bank Index fell 1.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1678 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3470 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 158.08 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $92,132.76 Ether rose 0.4% to $3,129.29 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.18% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.38% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.54% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.84% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $59.22 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.3% to $4,614.61 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.