Switzerland condemns deadly Russian attack on Ukrainian buses
Switzerland has condemns Thursday’s Russian attack on two Ukrainian civilian buses, which left at least 30 people dead and 18 injured.
The Russian air strike took place near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, which has not yet been fully captured by Russia.
“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and those who have been injured,” wrote the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on the social media online platform X.
Switzerland is calling for de-escalation and reiterates that all parties must comply with international humanitarian law at all times, in particular with regard to the protection of the civilian population, the statement added.
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Cassis: Swiss want to get Ukraine peace talks back on track
On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order for a military invasion of Ukraine. Since then, massacres of the Ukrainian civilian population have taken place, and according to the UN, Ukrainian prisoners are being tortured and raped.
Putin himself has been wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on a war crimes arrest warrant since March 2023.
Meanwhile, Russian troops occupy just under 20% of Ukrainian territory, but despite their clear numerical superiority in terms of troops and equipment, they are making no headway and have instead recently been subjecting the Ukrainian civilian population to rocket and drone attacks.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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