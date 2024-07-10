Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss job market growth slows as vacancies shrink

Picture of a person's hands on a keyboard on a desk
The labour market growth in Switzerland continues its downward trend Keystone-SDA

The job market growth in Switzerland continues to slow down. The number of vacancies shrank significantly in the second quarter of 2024, said the Swiss job placement company Adecco.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is shown by the “Swiss Job Market Index” published on Wednesday. According to the analysis, the number of job vacancies fell by 8% in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. The report notes that vacancies are steadily nearing pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, there has been an 11% drop compared to the same quarter last year.

More

Administrative roles, such as secretaries, and healthcare professionals, such as nurses, have been notably affected by the decline in demand. Additionally, IT specialists in system administration, application programming, and database development are also experiencing a significant decrease in demand.

Compared to the previous quarter, the number of positions for people with these job profiles has plummeted by nearly a fifth. Meanwhile, vacancies for skilled workers in the construction sector have seen a positive development (+10%).

More unemployed

In all linguistic regions of Switzerland, there is a “downward trend” in job growth. “Not only is the number of job openings decreasing, but the number of unemployed people has also risen by over 17,000 compared to the previous year,” said Marcel Keller, Country Manager of the Adecco Group in Switzerland, in a press release.

+ Swiss GDP growth slowed by weaker industry sector

At the same time, the number of companies experiencing recruitment difficulties is also decreasing. This is making it increasingly difficult for employees to find a job again, the statement continues.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

