Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss public television to cut 50 jobs

Swiss Television plans to cut 50 jobs
Swiss Television plans to cut 50 jobs Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss public television to cut 50 jobs
Listening: Swiss public television to cut 50 jobs

Swiss public television SRF will axe 50 full-time positions by the beginning of next year as it aims to save CHF9 million by the end of 2026.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The reason for the measure is the tight financial situation, SRF announced on Thursday. At the same time, the media company is adapting its offering even more closely to the audience’s usage behavior.

+ Swiss Broadcasting Corporation to cut 1,000 jobs

As part of the strategic corporate project SRF 4.0, various adjustments have been decided. These affect radio, TV and online platforms.

In addition to job cuts, these changes to the offering also entail changes in production and infrastructure in particular.

“The decline in commercial income, the reduction in the cost-of-living adjustment on the media levy and the rising costs in IT and technology leave us with no other choice,” SRF Director Nathalie Wappler is quoted as saying in a press release.

More

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
113 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR