Bitcoin Suisse plans to cut up to 60 jobs in Switzerland

Bitcoin Suisse is cutting up to 60 jobs in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Bitcoin Suisse plans to cut up to half of its 120 Swiss jobs as it reorganises from a primarily Swiss crypto firm into an international financial services group.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bitcoin Suisse streicht in der Schweiz bis zu 60 Stellen Original Read more: Bitcoin Suisse streicht in der Schweiz bis zu 60 Stellen

A company spokesperson told the AWP news agency, following an earlier report on the financial portal Finews, that some of the changes were due to software development and back-office functions being consolidated within international hubs in future. According to media reports, staff were informed of the measures on Friday morning.

More

More Swiss banks shed fear of bitcoin This content was published on More than a quarter of Swiss banks offer cryptocurrency services, or have plans to do so. Read more: Swiss banks shed fear of bitcoin

The exact details of the restructuring are now the subject of the ongoing consultation process, which will run until September 20, the spokesperson said. The company is currently unable to provide a specific figure regarding job losses at its headquarters in Zug.

Switzerland will remain the centre of “customer-facing business” in future, the spokesperson added. This includes client advisory services, relationship management, wealth and asset management. Software development and back-office functions, on the other hand, will increasingly be consolidated in the international hubs.

+ Bitcoin causes 98 million tonnes of CO2 per year

The reorganisation is not a reaction to the weakness in the Bitcoin market, which has persisted for months, the Bitcoin Suisse spokesperson stressed. Rather, it is part of the long-term growth strategy.

He highlighted several licences obtained in recent months, including the European Union’s Micar licence in Liechtenstein, as well as licences in Abu Dhabi and the Bermudas.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories