Swiss air traffic controller Skyguide expects 50 redundancies
Following a successful consultation process, the Swiss air traffic control company Skyguide now expects a total of 50 redundancies as part of its restructuring programme.
A first wave of 14 redundancies is planned, followed by a second wave of around 35 in spring 2027.
Skyguide said that, thanks to the consultation process, the number of redundancies would be significantly lower than anticipated. The company states it remains committed to planned cost-saving target of CHF51 million and the eventual reduction of around 200 posts.
Staff, trade unions and employee representatives had put forward 141 proposals to reduce the number of redundancies.
Skyguide attributes this not least to the constructive dialogue with its social partners. At the start of the consultation, the company had anticipated a maximum of 220 possible redundancies.
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Skyguide plans fewer layoffs than originally intended
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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