Geneva Airport generates over CHF3 billion for regional economy: report

Geneva Airport has around 147 routes operated by 57 airlines. Keystone-SDA

Geneva Airport, the operator of the international airfield at Cointrin, generates CHF3.3 billion ($4.08 billion) in added value and provides nearly 22,000 jobs, a new study shows. The airport's chief executive intends to continue strengthening air connectivity, which is particularly important for businesses.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Genève Aéroport: un moteur à 3,3 milliards de francs Original Read more: Genève Aéroport: un moteur à 3,3 milliards de francs

Of the CHF3.3 billion, nearly CHF2 billion went to the canton of Geneva, more than CHF550 million were generated in the neighbouring French region, and around CHF770 million in the rest of Switzerland, according to a study conducted by the Zurich-based consultancy firm Infras and published on Thursday.

“The direct, indirect and induced effects of the hub play a major role in the regional economy,” said Geneva Airport CEO Jean-François de Saussure on the airport terrace. The airport services around 147 routes operated by 57 airlines.

Altogether the direct impact of the 270 companies operating out of the airport amounts to around CHF1.66 billion and 11,500 full-time-equivalent (FTE) jobs. This activity accounts for 2.6% of the canton of Geneva’s gross domestic product (GDP), with the canton having a total of 353,000 jobs (FTE).

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The economic benefits extend in particular to suppliers, shops, hotels, restaurants and service providers operating in the Swiss-French cross-border region. The indirect effects are linked to purchases made by companies at the airport and the effects generated by employees’ spending.

The contribution of general and business aviation and air freight activities, taking all effects into account, amounts to CHF330 million and CHF350 million, respectively. In terms of freight, some 96,000 tonnes passed through Geneva Airport.

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Air connectivity is presented as a key factor for the regional economy, businesses and International Geneva. It facilitates businesses’ access to international markets, the arrival of talent and visitors, and enhances Geneva’s standing as a diplomatic, scientific and financial centre.

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“During the G7 summit [in nearby Evian, France, last June], all the leaders passed through Geneva, even though the city was not necessarily their final destination,” said de Saussure. Furthermore, “international organisations represent a significant source of activity, with around 4,600 official delegations and 6,000 conferences per year. When their budgets are cut, we see a drop in passenger numbers”.

In 2025, the airport handled 17.8 million passengers, “in an airport designed for 5 million”, said the CEO. “We need to establish new long-haul routes to improve our positioning.” Two direct routes to Singapore and São Paulo are currently under consideration. Furthermore, services to China have increased from five to seven flights a week.

“We now have more passengers travelling to China than to the United States,” de Saussure said.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist

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