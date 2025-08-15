The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

World Economic Forum Clears Schwab, Names Fink as Co-Chair

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The World Economic Forum has cleared Klaus Schwab of “material wrongdoing” after a law firm conducted a review into potential misconduct of the institution’s founder.

The body also said Blackrock Inc.’s Larry Fink and Roche Holding AG vice chairman Andre Hoffmann will take over the leadership of the WEF board of trustees on an interim basis as co-chairs, according to a statement late Friday. Interim chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe is stepping down.

“Following a thorough review of all facts, the Board has concluded that, while the organization must evolve toward a more institutional model, there is no evidence of material wrongdoing by Klaus Schwab,” it said in the statement.

The board also said there is no evidence of any misconduct by Hilde Schwab, the wife of Klaus.

The announcement ends a fight between the founder of the iconic institution and its board that was triggered by reports about potential misconduct by Klaus Schwab.

Schwab abruptly resigned from the WEF in April after the misconduct allegations emerged, sparking the clash. The body launched an investigation to examine a range of accusations, including claims the 87-year-old used the forum’s resources for personal purposes.

The dispute escalated when Schwab accused the WEF’s board of leaking details of an investigation against him to the media, complicating a peace agreement between the two parties.

“Minor irregularities, stemming from blurred lines between personal contributions and Forum operations, reflect deep commitment rather than intent of misconduct,” the WEF said in its statement, pledging to improve its governance.

Fink and Roche heir Hoffmann have been serving on the WEF’s board. The organization’s flagship event, the annual Davos meeting, has emerged into a must-attend event for bankers, business figures and politicians over the decades. The next gathering will take place in January 2026.

“We remain optimistic. The Forum has an opportunity to help drive international collaboration in a way that not only generates prosperity but distributes it more broadly,” Fink and Hoffmann said in a joint statement.

(Updates with comments from Fink and Hoffmann in last paragraph, details on the dispute between Klaus Schwab and the WEF throughout)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
28 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR