お住まいの国ではデジタルID（e-ID）が利用可能ですか？

一般的な故障の場合、例えばスペインではINカードが使えない。接続に問題があると、身動きが取れなくなる。デジタル航空券を持っている旅行者が、ネットワークやバッテリーのトラブルに見舞われるのを何度も見てきた。すべてを物質化することで、私たちは完全に依存することになり、またひとつ自由を失うことになる。
Lorsque des pannes générales surviennent comme en Espagne par exemple, une carte IN ne fonctionne pas. Un problème de connexion et on se retrouve coincé. Je l'ai constaté plus d'une fois avec des voyageurs qui ont des billets d'avion numériques et qui ont soit des problèmes de réseau, soit de batterie. Tout matérialiser nous rend entièrement dépendants, c'est une énième perte de liberté.
ご投稿ありがとうございます！そうですね、停電になるとe-IDの使用が困難になることもありますし...。
Merci de votre contribution! Effectivement, en cas de panne de courant, il peut devenir difficile d'utiliser une e-ID...
私も働いていた東アフリカやインドでは、デジタルサービスはメリットがある。郵便局や行政が信頼できず、ATMや銀行の支店が広い地域に存在しない場合、携帯電話のデジタルIDが唯一の選択肢となる。一般市民が貯蓄を持っていない場合、サイバー窃盗は問題にならない。しかし、スイスはまったく逆のケースである。
In East Africa, where I also worked, or India, digital services have merit. When post offices and administration are not reliable, ATMs and bank branches don't exist in large areas, then a digital ID on a mobile phone is the only alternative. Cyber-theft of money is not a problem where an average citizen has no savings. However, Switzerland is a completely opposite case.
興味深いご意見をありがとうございます！スイスは電子IDを持つべきでないとお考えですか？
Merci de votre intéressante contribution! Estimez-vous que la Suisse ne devrait dès lors pas avoir d'identité électronique
私の考えでは、e-IDは必要ない。市民自身が安全性やプライバシーを確認できないからだ。忍び寄る大衆監視から、電子投票の結果を操作されたものとして拒否する政治家まで、海外での問題についての議論はない。スイスの人々に広く恩恵をもたらす具体的な事例もない。それどころか、「スイスはデジタル化に遅れている」という、群集心理に等しい議論をしている。デジタル天気予報やデジタル地図と比較すれば、この計画がe-IDを多くの政府や営利団体に開放するものであることがわかる。議論はあまりにも多くの重要な問題を省略している。納税者がe-IDを設定し、維持するためのコストの計算さえない。決して安いシステムではない。
In my opinion, e-ID is not needed. Citizens themselves will be unable to verify safety and privacy. No discussion of problems abroad, from creeping mass surveillance to politicians rejecting results of e-votes as manipulated. No concrete cases of wide benefit to people in Switzerland. Instead an argument 'Swiss fall behind on digitalization' that equals herd mentality. Comparison with digital weather and digital maps shows that the plan is opening the e-ID to many government and commercial interests. The discussion omitted too many important issues. There is not even the calculation of the cost of setting and maintaining e-IDs to taxpayers. It is not a cheap system.
デジタルIDは一方的なものである。データ盗難の代償は国民に不釣り合いに降りかかるが、行政は利用者の確認が安く済むなどの利益を得ることができる。デジタルIDは、ITシステムが基本的に安全であるという、根本的に誤った前提に基づいている。そうではない。データ盗難は非常に一般的で、ほとんどの個人データが盗まれる。しかし、その概念は誤った仮定に基づいている。__私が働いていたポーランドでよくある詐欺は、盗まれた個人情報を使って、他人名義のクレジットや自動車保険に入るというものだ。被害者は、銀行から身に覚えのない金を返せと要求されたり、差し押さえ屋に銀行口座を凍結されるまで何も知らない。実際、被害者は自らの潔白を証明することを余儀なくされ、時には銀行口座が何週間も凍結されたり、裁判のために遠方の都市まで出向くことを余儀なくされたりする。何年も前から知られていることだが、裁判所はいまだに定期的に、詐欺は正当な債務であるという見解を示している。デジタルIDは、なりすまし犯罪の可能性を飛躍的に高める。__.__デジタルIDは、他の方法が通用しない遠隔地ではメリットがあるかもしれないが、スイスではそうではない。
The digital ID is one sided - the cost of data theft falls disproportionately on the citizens, but the administration gets benefits like cheaper verification of users. __.__Digital ID is based on a fundamentally false assumption: that IT systems are fundamentally secure. They are not. Data theft is so common that most personal data get stolen. , but the concept is based on a false assumption they are rare and can be neglected. __.__A common scam in Poland where I worked is using stolen personal data to get credit or car insurance on somebody else name. A victim knows nothing until he receives demands from a bank to return money he didn't take, or his bank account is frozen by a repossession man. A person, in practice, is forced to prove own innocence, sometimes having his bank account frozen for weeks or being forced to travel for court hearings to a distant city. It has been known for years but courts still regularly take the view that scams are valid obligations. A digital ID increases potential for the crime of identity theft exponentially. __.__A digital ID may have merit in remote countries where other methods don't work, not in Switzerland.
e-IDは、民主的に使用されるのであれば、非常に良いことだ。
e-ID cosa ottima se usato democraticamente.
そしてe-IDは民主主義の破壊をより容易にする。各国政府は、どれだけの電子追跡が可能かを試している。中国のソーシャル・クレジットから、2022年にカナダがデモ参加者の銀行口座を封鎖するのを経て、イギリスの雪崩式顔認証まで。これはもはや、「なぜ我々を信用しないのか」という類の理論的な可能性ではない！
And e-ID makes destroying democracy much easier. Governments test how much electronic tracking they can get away with. From Chinese social credits, through Canada blocking bank accounts of protesters in 2022 to United Kingdom avalanche of facial recognition. This is no longer a theoretical possibility of a sort 'oh why you don't trust us'!
O,K、
O,K,
私はイタリアに住んでいます。電子カルテがあり、とても便利です。__IDカードは物理的なものです。__個人的には、デジタル化されることを望んでいません。__第一に、私は体が不自由で、携帯電話の取り扱いに問題があります。__第二に、このような技術革新が個人的なものに与えるセキュリティに全幅の信頼を置いていません。__私はすでに反対票を投じました。
Vivo in Italia. Abbiamo il fascicolo sanitario elettronico ed è molto comodo.__La carta di identità è fisica.__Personalmente non mi andrebbe fosse digitale.__In primis son disabile ed ho i miei problemi a gestire il telefonino.__Secondo non ho fiducia totale nella sicurezza che danno queste novità su qualcosa così di personale.__Io ho già votato per un NO.
私の最新のインドネシア滞在許可証は、電気IDカードと同じです。もう入国管理局に行く必要はありません。e-Residence許可証で十分です。
My latest Indonesian residence permit is equal to an electric ID card. I do not need to visit the Immigration Office any more. The e-Residence Permit is sufficient.
システムのセキュリティを心配しすぎても仕方がない。毎週、大手企業がハッキングされているのだから。あなたの姓名、生年月日、郵便番号、住所、電話番号、そしておそらく銀行カードは、すでにウェブを徘徊しているのだ__そして最後に、笑いを取ろう。グーグルで連邦参議院議員を検索すると、7日間で連盟会長になる方法の広告が受信トレイに溢れかえっている。
Il est inutile de s’inquiéter outre mesure de la sécurité du système chaque semaine de grandes entreprises se font hacker votre nom prénom date de naissance adresse postale numéro de téléphone et probablement vos cartes bancaires se promènent déjà sur le web__Et pour finir rions un peu je fais une recherche sur Google en tapant conseiller federal et ma boite mail est inondée de publicités comment devenir président de la confédération en 7 jours
その通り。インドネシアにいる私の妻は、偽の税務職員と思われる人物から電話を受け、正しい名前で挨拶されたばかりだ。 (しかし税務署はすでにそのような偽電話に警告を発している）。 これは進歩なのだろうか？確かに進歩だが、誰にとっての進歩なんだ？
Exactly. My wife in Indonesia just got a phone call from fake supposed to be Tax Officials, who greeted her with the correct name. (but the Tax Office already warned of such fake calls). Ah well, is this calle progress? Progress yes, but for whom
ハッキングは常に起こるものだが、データを一緒にすることで、ハッキングはより危険で痛みを伴うものになる。特にe-IDは、盗まれた暗証番号のように交換できない生体認証データを持っている。
Hacking always occurs, but bringing data together makes hacking so much more dangerous and painful. Especially that e-ID has biometrical data which you cannot replace like a stolen PIN.
インドは2009年にプロジェクトとしてe-IDを導入し、ナレンドラ・モディ政権によって法的地位を与えられ、2016年1月に法定機関であるインド固有ID局（UIDAI）が設立された。インドにおけるe-IDの名称はAadhaar IDであり、現在ではインドの成人人口の99.9％以上がこのe-IDを持っている。現在、銀行、携帯電話、その他の政府機関の認証はすべて、e-ID Aadhaarモバイルアプリを使って行われている。銀行口座と所得税のリンクは透明性をもたらし、政府からの給付金が直接個人の銀行口座に振り込まれるようになった。これは、特に農村部の大衆にとって、日常生活の画期的な変化となっている。
India introduced e-ID in 2009 as a project, and it was given a legal status by the Narendra Modi government, which established the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statutory authority, in January 2016. The name of the e-ID in India is Aadhaar ID, and now more than 99.9% of India's adult population has this e-ID. Now, all bank, mobile, and other government authentications are done using the e-ID Aadhaar mobile App. The linking of bank accounts and income tax has brought transparency, with government benefits being directly transferred to an individual's bank account. This has become a game-changer in everyday life, especially for the rural masses.
スウェーデンに住んでしばらく経つが、電子IDの良い面ばかりが目につく。日常生活でいろいろなことが楽になるし、いろいろなサービスにアクセスできるのはとても有利だ。
Ich wohne seit geraumer Zeit in Schweden und stelle nur positive Aspekte einer elektronischen ID fest. Es erleichtert vieles im Alltag und der Zugang zu diversen Dienstleistungen ist sehr Vorteilhaft.
興味深いご寄稿をありがとう！
Merci de votre contribution intéressante!
欠点よりも利点の方が多い解決策だ。
C’est une solution qui apporte plus de bénéfice que d’inconvénients
私が1年の大半を過ごすフランスでは、e-IDが普及しつつある。それ以外の期間はモロッコの片田舎に住んでいるので、郵便が届くまでに数週間かかることもある。前回の選挙では投票用紙が間に合わず、投票できなかった。数年前、e-IDが使われましたが（ヴォー州）、なぜその実験が繰り返されなかったのか理解できません。
En France, où je réside une partie de l'année, l'e-ID se généralise et pour le moment je n'ai qu'à m'en féliciter. Je vis le reste de l'année au Maroc dans une zone rurale où le courrier met parfois des semaines à me parvenir. Je n'ai pas pu voter lors de la dernière votation n'ayant pas reçu le matériel de vote dans les temps. Il y a quelques années, l'e-ID avait été utilisé (Vaud) et je ne comprends pas pourquoi l'expérience n'a pas été renouvelée.
それほど深刻な問題ではない。住所がしっかりしていれば、働いていれば、知名度が高ければ、何の問題もないはずだし、ソーシャルネットワークならなおさらだ。
Ce n'est pas trop grave. Si vous avez une adresse correcte, que vous travaillez, que vous êtes connu, il ne devrait pas y avoir de problème,et avec les réseaux sociaux, encore moins.
ご投稿ありがとうございます！ヴォー州の電子投票のことですか？
Merci de votre contribution! Parlez-vous de l'e-voting pour le canton de Vaud
