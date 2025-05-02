長寿ブーム、どう思う？
長生きは現代科学の偉大な成果のひとつである。医療技術の革新と生活水準の向上により、世界中でより多くの人々が長寿を享受している。これは間違いなく進歩の一里塚であり、科学の進歩の積み重ねと、少なくとも原則的には医療への平等なアクセスへのコミットメントによって可能となったものである。
しかし、この祝福の裏には、より深い真実が隠されている。画期的な進歩を遂げたとはいえ、その時が来れば、私たちは去らなければならない。若さの泉」を探し求めても、依然としてその発見には至らず、誕生、老化、死という生命の自然なサイクルは、すべての人間に当てはまる。現実を受け入れることが、長生きのための現在の処方箋である。
興味深いことに、今日の長寿トレンドは、ますます排他性によって形作られつつある。48,250スイスフランもする1週間のリバイタライゼーション・プレミアム・リトリートのようなプログラムは、一部の人しかアクセスできない特権の象徴となりつつある。このようなプレミアム・サービスは若返りを約束するものではあるが、本当にすべての人のための解決策なのだろうか、それとも他の人より長生きする余裕のある人だけのためのものなのだろうか。科学の驚異を受け入れると同時に、私たちは公平さと思いやりを忘れず、長寿の恩恵が売り物ではなく、すべての人のものになるようにしなければならない。
Living longer is one of the great achievements of modern science. Thanks to medical innovation and improved living standards, more people around the world are enjoying extended lives. This is undoubtedly a milestone of progress — made possible through collective scientific advancement and a commitment to equal access to healthcare, at least in principle.
But behind this celebration lies a deeper truth: no one is immortal. Despite the breakthroughs, when our time comes, we must go. The search for the “fountain of youth” remains elusive, and the natural cycle of life — birth, aging, and death — still holds true for every human being. Accepting the reality is the current prescriptions for living longer.
Interestingly, today's longevity trend is increasingly being shaped by exclusivity. Programs like week-long Revitalisation Premium retreats, costing CHF 48,250, are becoming symbols of a privilege only accessible to a few. While these premium services promise rejuvenation, are they really the solution for all, or only for those who can afford to outlive the rest? As we embrace the wonders of science, we must also stay grounded in fairness and compassion — ensuring that the benefits of long life are not for sale, but for all.
長生きは年金にも影響する。年金が創設された当初は、定年退職後数年以上生きる人はほとんどいなかった。今、私が定年退職したときに公的年金があるかどうかはわからない。65歳以上の高齢者に少なくとも20年間の休暇を与えるのではなく、定年退職年齢を75歳（全員）に引き上げた方がいいのかもしれない。しかし、国、企業、個人を問わず、年金が残っている人は、退職後にそれを好きな人に渡すことができるようにすべきだ。
Living longer has an effect on pensions too. When pensions were first created, people rarely lived more than a few years past retirement, meaning the remaining State pension remained in the pot. Now, I'm not sure if there will be a State pension when I retire. Maybe moving the retirement age to 75 (for everyone) would help, rather than giving the 65+ year olds at least a 20 year holiday, paid for by fewer and fewer workers. But for those with any pension left - State, company, private - they should be allowed to pass it on to anyone they want, to use when they retire.
年金制度に関するご指摘には賛成です。現在の予測に基づくと、私は定年退職後に月々～1,000スイスフラン程度を受け取ることになるかもしれない。しかし、単に定年を75歳に引き上げるだけでは実行可能な解決策にはならない。保険会社が負担を分かち合ってくれない限り、私たちのような多くの人々は、長寿化傾向に伴うコストの上昇に対応できないかもしれない。真の解決策は、持続可能性だけでなく、年齢を重ねた個人の尊厳と幸福を優先する新たな政策を打ち出すことにある。人の尊厳は金銭でモニターされるべきではない。
I agree with your point regarding the pension system. Based on current projections, I might receive around CHF ~1,000 per month upon retirement — and while I'm not overly concerned now, time will tell. However, simply raising the retirement age to 75 is not a viable solution. Many people like us may not be able to afford the rising costs associated with longevity trend, unless insurance providers are willing to share the burden. The real solution lies in creating new policies that prioritize not just sustainability, but also the dignity and well-being of individuals as they age. Dignity of ones should not be monitor in monetary.
