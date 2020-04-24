Los eventos masivos, incluido el 'Street Parade' de Zúrich, son poco probables antes del verano de 2021, según un epidemiólogo de alto rango. (Keystone/Alexandra Wey)

Para poder prevenir una nueva ola de la pandemia de coronavirus, tomará más de 12 meses la vuelta en Suiza a la normalidad, estima Marcel Tanner, miembro del grupo de trabajo gubernamental COVID-19.

“No habrá partidos de fútbol con masas de espectadores o conciertos [este verano]”, señaló Tanner al periódico Neue Zürcher Zeitung en una entrevista publicada este viernes.

Tanner, exprofesor de epidemiología de la Universidad de Basilea y director del Instituto Suizo de Salud Tropical y Pública, considera que una vacuna contra la enfermedad infecciosa estará disponible hasta dentro de 15 a 18 meses como mínimo.

He says it would take at least 60% of the population to develop an immunity against coronavirusEnlace externo. Tanner believes this could take up to the autumn of 2021.

Tanner also rejected criticism by various interest groups which want the government to ease the lockdown for the business community quickly.

The government strategyEnlace externo foresees a gradual relaxing of restrictions as of next Monday, followed by a further step on June 11, depending on the number of new infections.

Details are to be announced next week.



