Al Gore Says It’s ‘Insane’ of Trump to Fight Offshore Wind Power

(Bloomberg) — Al Gore, the chairman of Generation Investment Management and a former US vice president, said President Donald Trump’s efforts to block offshore wind farms defy logic.

The campaign against wind by the Trump administration is “insane,” Gore said in an interview on Tuesday in Davos with David Rubenstein. “Renewable is taking over” in powering the ongoing electrification of economies, so “we really don’t have any choice about this,” he added.

The White House has had a series of setbacks in its anti-wind campaign, after judges allowed projects in New York, Rhode Island and Virginia to resume construction. But there’s still a possibility that Trump will prevail, as the latest rulings are temporary and his administration has pledged to keep fighting, saying the projects pose undisclosed national security risks.

Gore said failure to continue investing in clean energy brings with it significant risks, including an acceleration in global warming and more extreme weather events such as the wildfires in Los Angeles last year. Failure to rein in climate change would entail an increase in uninhabitable land across the globe and mass migration, he said.

Gore has devoted his lift to promoting climate policies and investment strategies, and has regularly criticized the Trump administration. Last year, he characterized the US withdrawal from its climate commitments as “a tragedy” that will pave the way for other powers such as China to extend their dominance in the clean-tech sector.

“We have to solve the climate crisis,” Gore said. “We really don’t have any choice about this.”

