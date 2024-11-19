Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Endangered crayfish reintroduced to Swiss rivers

Reintroduction of white-clawed crayfish in Basel-Landschaft
Reintroduction of white-clawed crayfish in Basel-Landschaft Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Endangered crayfish reintroduced to Swiss rivers
Listening: Endangered crayfish reintroduced to Swiss rivers

Two researchers at the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW) have bred white-clawed crayfish and reintroduced the highly endangered species to the wild.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The young crayfish serve as food for fish and other aquatic organisms, Raphael Krieg, who initiated the project with Armin Zenker, told Keystone-ATS. Just after hatching, crayfish are barely a centimetre long. Protected breeding makes it possible to overcome this perilous phase of life.

Egg-bearing females were collected in spring from the Lisselle, a tributary of the Birs, and brought to the FHNW breeding facility. Once the young had hatched, the mothers were returned to the Lisselle.

Protected rearing took place in a facility with specially prepared water and controlled feeding. The aim was to set up a breeding station for white-clawed crayfish in the Birs watershed.

The Lisselle is home to a large population of white-clawed crayfish, making it ideally suited to the project. But two years ago, an unknown event led to the death of many crayfish, explain the researchers.

Reintroduction, they believe, will strengthen this population. Despite its proximity to residential areas, many stretches of the Lisselle provide a good environment for crayfish.

The white-clawed crayfish is one of Switzerland’s four native crayfish species. Considered a bioindicator of water quality, it is under serious threat from habitat destruction, pollution and American crayfish, an invasive species introduced to Europe in the 1970s for culinary reasons.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Passengers of Swiss Federal Railways

More

Swiss are champions of rail travel in Europe

This content was published on Switzerland remains by a large margin the European champion of train travel, both in terms of the number of journeys per person and the number of kilometres travelled. Switzerland remains by a large margin the European champion of train travel, both in terms of the number of journeys per person and the number of kilometres travelled. Switzerland remains by a large margin the European champion of train travel, both in terms of the number of journeys per person and the number of kilometres travelled.

Read more: Swiss are champions of rail travel in Europe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR