Ardian Taps UBS to Explore Sale of Swissbit
(Bloomberg) — Ardian is weighing a potential sale of Swissbit, a provider of industrial data storage and security products, people familiar with the matter said.
The private equity firm is working with UBS Group AG as it prepares to start gauging interest from potential buyers, according to the people. Swissbit could be valued at several billion dollars based on annual earnings of around $250 million.
Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty Ardian will decide to proceed with a sale of the business, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.
Representatives for Ardian and UBS declined to comment.
Headquartered in Bronschhofen, Switzerland, Swissbit specializes in hardware and security products for industrial and technology infrastructure. The company was created in 2001 through a management buyout of Siemens AG’s memory division.
Unlike consumer-grade flash memory providers, Swissbit designs devices that operate in extreme environments. The firm has a semiconductor and electronics production facility in Berlin, according to its website.
Ardian acquired a majority stake in Swissbit in 2020.
–With assistance from Noele Illien.
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