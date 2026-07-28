BC Partners Agrees to Buy Stake in Pharma Firm InfoRLife

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(Bloomberg) — BC Partners has agreed to acquire a co-control stake in Swiss pharmaceutical company InfoRLife SA, marking the second deal from its newest flagship fund.

The private equity firm is buying the stake from InfoRLife Chief Executive Officer Sergio Dusci and the founding families of parent company ACS Dobfar, which will retain the remaining holding, according to a statement confirming a Bloomberg News report. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The deal for near 50% of InfoRLife values the company at about $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A spokesperson for BC Partners declined to comment on the valuation.

Founded in 2002 as a division of ACS, InfoRLife specializes in ready-to-use drugs in intravenous infusion bags. Demand for these infusion bags is growing as hospitals seek safer and more cost-effective drug delivery methods.

“This will be the seventh deal that we’ve done in the pharma supply chain ecosystem, and the third very specifically focused on generic drug development,” said Matt Evans, a partner at BC Partners, said in an interview. “It’s a business model that we love.”

BC Partners in recent years has made several healthcare investments in Europe, including in generic-drug makers such as Biogaran and Synthon. InfoRLife is the second investment by the firm’s latest flagship fund, BC Partners Fund XII, which is 50% through to its fundraising target of €5 billion ($5.7 billion).

“This is true primary investment, in partnership with five families,” Marco Castelli, another partner at BC Partners, said of the latest deal. “The company doesn’t yet have a centralized management team or even a website, so there is a lot we can do in partnership with ACS to drive value.”

The families decided to bring in a partner in 2024 and BC had been in exclusivity and bilateral negotiations since August 2025, Castelli said.

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