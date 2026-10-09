‘We work to pay the bills’: Swiss middle class under pressure

Rising costs are no longer affecting only the most vulnerable. The middle class, regarded as the country’s economic engine, is also seeing its purchasing power eroded. Imagebroker / Dasha Petrenko

Despite having stable jobs and a decent income, more and more Swiss people are struggling to make ends meet.

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Rising fixed costs, fear of unexpected expenses, and cutting back on leisure activities: financial pressure is no longer sparing the middle class, who are voicing their frustration.

In the southeastern town of Vevey, in canton Vaud, amongst the colourful market stalls, the consensus is clear: the cost of living is becoming an ever-greater burden. “Prices are becoming unbearable. Next year, there’ll be something I simply won’t be able to afford,” says one customer.

Another sums up the general feeling: “We want to buy two or three things, but it feels as if we’re trying to buy gold!”

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Pensioners and those on very low incomes are among the hardest hit. With a state pension of CHF1,700 ($2,040) per month, a woman from Vevey has taken the drastic step of selling her car. “I can no longer afford the car park, the insurance and everything else,” she said.

Rising costs are no longer affecting only the most vulnerable. The middle class, regarded as the country’s economic engine, is also seeing its purchasing power eroded.

In Lucens, also in canton Vaud, Sabrina Meriem, a home care nurse, and her partner Mathieu Rochat, a municipal landscape gardener, have a combined net income of CHF11,200 a month. Yet, when they add up their taxes, mortgage, health insurance premiums, food and fuel, their fixed expenses exceed CHF7,000.

Rising heating oil prices

The soaring price of heating oil is a particular cause for concern. Mathieu Rochat has therefore decided not to fill his home heating oil tanks completely. “At the current price, I hope to get through the whole winter with what’s left and wait for the price to fall significantly,” he said.

Beyond the numbers, the psychological impact is taking its toll on this family. “We manage to pay our bills; there’s no problem there. But we look at what’s left at the end of the month, and it’s getting less and less. All the extra activities we can do as a family are being cut back,” he added.

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For his partner, the anger is more pronounced: “The middle class foot the bill for everyone,” she said. “We’re cash cows. If you’re rich, you can have it all. If you’re poor, you’re lucky to get support. If you’re in the middle, you foot the bill for both the top and the bottom. That’s not right for the society we live in.”

Fewer holidays

According to a survey carried out by market researchers Qualinsight in January 2026, 89% of people in French-speaking Switzerland now keep a close eye on their monthly spending. More than half are cutting back on leisure activities and holidays, while 47% of those surveyed are making concessions on food.

The same picture emerges in Poliez-Pittet, in the Gros-de-Vaud region. Aurore and Lionel Carrard run a family farm. Despite an annual gross income of around CHF280,000, their outgoings regularly reach CHF20,000 a month.

“We work to pay the bills, that’s all,” says Aurore Carrard. “It’s sad to live in a rich country and not be able to say to yourself: ‘this weekend, we’re going to a restaurant’.”

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Her husband Lionel shares this frustration. “Back in the day, my grandfather employed my father, and he had staff of his own. As for me, I’m on my own. I’ve only got one employee who stands in for me one Sunday a month.”

“It’s frustrating. Our estate used to be smaller and it supported two families, maybe even more. These days, we’re swamped with work and, at the end of the day, we’re no better off.”

What are the solutions?

In Bern, opinions on the solutions are divided. Social Democrat parliamentarian Benoît Gaillard believes that stricter enforcement of the law could bring down rents and allow for better control of fuel mark-ups.

Yvan Pahud of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party argues instead for reducing taxes to give households some breathing space. This approach draws inspiration from the recent success of a local people’s initiative that achieved a 12% reduction in Vaud cantonal income and wealth tax.

But the outlook remains bleak. Rents, public transport, postal services and energy costs continue to rise. For many Swiss, a sense of declining living standards is taking hold.

Watch the RTS report (with English subtitles):

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Translated from German, sub-edited by Matthew Allen/sb

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