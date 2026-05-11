Bonds Fall and Oil Climbs on Middle East Impasse: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil prices jumped and Treasuries fell after US President Donald Trump and Iran rejected each other’s latest proposals to end the war in the Middle East. Asian stocks climbed as traders doubled down on the AI trade.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities gauge rose 0.5%, with technology shares outperforming. South Korea, a bellwether for AI investments, gained 4.5% to a record. A Bloomberg gauge of Asian chipmakers hit a peak after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged to an all-time high on Friday. Gains in Asia looked unlikely to carry over to Europe and the US, with equity-index futures little changed.

While investors stayed upbeat on tech, developments in the Middle East weighed on broader markets. Brent crude rose 4% to over $105 a barrel as Trump’s rejection effectively prolonged the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Higher oil prices, which stoked inflation concerns, weighed on bonds, with the 10-year Treasury yield climbing four basis points to 4.39%.

The dollar, the haven of choice during the Middle East conflict, strengthened against all its Group-of-10 peers. Gold fell 1.2% to around $4,650 an ounce on bets interest rates will stay elevated.

Global equities have erased war-driven losses and climbed to records as investors bet heavy spending on AI will boost corporate profits. Asian shares have benefited as traders pile into chipmakers, seen as the “picks and shovels” of the AI supply chain. The relatively modest moves outside of tech also suggest that traders are pricing in an eventual de-escalation in the Middle East, although the path remains uneven.

“Earnings have been the primary driver of the market since markets decided to move past the peak of the war panic,” said Anna Wu, a cross-asset strategist at Van Eck Associates Corp. “We see markets start to look past current war volatility, in the absence of major escalations.”

Global stocks surged last week, pushing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to fresh records. A solid US employment report, along with a drumbeat of stronger-than-expected corporate results, has bolstered speculation that the world’s largest economy remains resilient in the face of energy stress triggered by the Iran war.

About 82% of the S&P 500’s companies have beaten first-quarter profit estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The AI infrastructure story remains the dominant force in global equities right now, with the data center build-out and the capex cycle behind it powering a concentrated rally in tech that is essentially running its own race,” said Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at eToro Ltd.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The global equities rally will gather momentum as AI-boom euphoria eclipses concerns about the impact of an extended US-Iran conflict. The summit between Presidents Trump and Xi is likely to further ease global geopolitical tensions and allow investors to focus on earnings and economic fundamentals.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

Across markets, the success of the momentum strategy — piling into recent winners — has effectively become a defining feature. A gauge of chipmakers jumped 11% in five sessions.

Crude oil is another key area of focus. While prices rose on Monday, the cost of a real-world oil cargo is dropping fast as buyers back away, in a dramatic reversal from last month’s bidding frenzy despite the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The retreat provides a counterintuitive backdrop to warnings that the oil market is barreling toward a crisis point.

Beyond the war, traders have a lot to parse this week with the scheduled meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping and US inflation data, which will offer clues on where interest rates are headed.

In currencies, the pound was a touch weaker ahead of a speech by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to forestall an immediate challenge to his job. Starmer will lay out a plan to turn the governing party’s fortunes around, including a commitment to take the UK closer to the European Union a decade after the Brexit vote.

“The pressure on Starmer to resign has increased,” Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a note to clients. “Regardless, the risk the Labour government pivots further leftwards has diminished, which is supportive of GBP and gilts.”

Corporate News:

Alphabet Inc. is planning to issue yen bonds for the first time in a move that may help fund investments as artificial intelligence competition intensifies. Nintendo Co.’s shares plunged the most in three months after the company forecast hardware and software sales declines and warned that the soaring cost of memory chips was hitting margins. Vodacom Group Ltd. declared a full-year dividend that beat analysts’ estimates, according to a statement on Monday. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:14 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1758 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.09 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7923 per dollar The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3593 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $80,900.15 Ether rose 0.4% to $2,336.93 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.39% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.91% Commodities

Brent crude rose 4% to $105.31 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,665.72 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Bernadette Toh, Winnie Hsu, Matthew Burgess and Andre Janse van Vuuren.

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