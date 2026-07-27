Cooler river allows Swiss nuclear plant to restart at reduced capacity
The two nuclear reactors at Beznau nuclear plant, which are cooled by water from the River Aare, have been reconnected to the electricity grid, albeit at reduced output. They had been shut down on June 26, after the river’s temperature had reached 25°C.
The operator Axpo announced today that it had restarted reactor number one on Friday, following approval from the authorities, whilst reactor number two had already been in operation for a week. However, water temperatures are being constantly monitored and the company is ready to take the necessary measures should the limit values be exceeded again.
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Reducing output and shutting down the plant are necessary measures to protect the river’s ecosystem and ensure compliance with environmental regulations. Back in July 2025, the power station had already temporarily suspended electricity generation due to water temperature conditions.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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