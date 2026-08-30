Most Swiss back stronger protection against heatwaves, survey finds

Swiss people want better protection from heatwaves Keystone-SDA

A large majority of people in Switzerland are calling for better protection against heatwaves.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Svizzeri vogliono essere meglio protetti da canicola Original Read more: Svizzeri vogliono essere meglio protetti da canicola

A survey by 20 Minuten and Tamedia, published on Sunday, found broad support for suspending work on building sites when temperatures reach 33°C and for installing air conditioning in public buildings. However, there was only narrow support for cancelling lessons during periods of extreme heat.

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There is overwhelming support for installing air conditioning in public buildings, particularly schools, care homes and hospitals, with 91% of those surveyed in favour. Support cuts across party lines, age groups and regions.

The Unia trade union’s call to suspend construction work when temperatures reach 33°C is also backed by a clear majority, with 81% in favour. Of those surveyed, 47% said yes outright and a further 34% said they were inclined to support the measure. Just 17% were opposed, including 6% who were strongly against it.

Support varies by gender. While 58% of women backed the proposal, the figure fell to 36% among men. A similar pattern was seen in relation to income, with lower-income respondents significantly more likely to support the measure.

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Opinion is much more divided when it comes to school pupils. Should they be allowed to miss lessons once classroom temperatures reach 26°C? A slim majority of 51% say yes, while 47% are opposed. There is also a gender divide, with 57% of women backing the measure compared with 44% of men.

Air conditioning widely accepted

More broadly, 67% of respondents support wider use of air conditioning. Support increases with income.

A majority of respondents, 69%, also support relaxing cantonal planning rules for so-called split air-conditioning units, which consist of an indoor and an outdoor unit. Support for the move is particularly strong among men and among supporters of the Swiss People’s Party and the Radical-Liberal Party.

However, respondents do not necessarily want taxpayers to pick up the bill. Two-thirds, or 67%, oppose public subsidies for the installation of air conditioning in private homes.

The survey was conducted on August 19 and August 20 among 12,780 people across Switzerland in collaboration with the Leewas research institute. The margin of error was 1.4 percentage points.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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