New Swiss solar research facility aims to boost agriculture

New solar research facility is being built on farmland in Suhr, Aargau Keystone-SDA

Swiss energy group Axpo, the canton of Aargau and the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture have begun construction of an agri-PV research facility to boost agriculture with solar power.

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The Swiss dairy foods processor Emmi will use the energy directly on site.

A joint research project aimed at further developing agri-photovoltaics (Agri-PV) is to be launched, Axpo announced on Friday. The research facility currently under construction in Suhr, canton Aargau, combines agricultural use with solar power generation on the same plot of land.

The facility is expected to have a capacity of 600 kilowatt-peak. The module racks stand approximately three metres above the field. A tracking system adjusts the orientation of the solar modules according to the season. The structure is mounted on steel profiles embedded in the ground, as stated in the press release.

The Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) is providing scientific support for the project. The total trial area covers 279 acres. The solar modules cover around 120 acres of this area.

The researchers intend to use the eastern section as a reference area. They are comparing the effects on crop yield, biodiversity and water flow. They are also investigating how crops such as cereals and maize react to drought.

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According to Axpo, the electricity generated is supplied entirely to the Emmi site and consumed on site. This creates a project in Suhr that combines local electricity production, agricultural use and applied research.

The project forms part of the cantonal “AgriSolar Research” programme. It is the second of three planned pilot plants in Aargau. The first plant is situated above an orchard at the FiBL site in Frick.

The canton of Aargau and FiBL are contributing their expertise in agriculture, research and project development. According to Axpo, the company has already gained experience in France and Italy through its subsidiary Urbasolar.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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