Swiss referendum against new nuclear power stations submitted in Bern
A broad coalition claims to have collected over 131,800 signatures in support of a referendum against the construction of new nuclear power stations in Switzerland.
The signatures were submitted to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Tuesday.
The referendum is backed by the Social Democrats, the Greens, the Green Liberal Party, sections of the Centre Party, and numerous organisations such as the Swiss Energy Foundation and Greenpeace Switzerland.
The “No to New Nuclear Power Stations” coalition accuses the Federal Council and parliament of pursuing policies that ignore the will of the people. Voters have clearly spoken out in favour of a future based on renewable energy.
If the referendum is officially approved, Swiss voters are likely to be able to vote on the legislative amendment on February 28, 2027 at the earliest.
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Swiss to vote on referendum against new nuclear power plants
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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